Visitation for LaBelle teen killed in hit-and-run

A visitation will be held for a 15-year-old LaBelle student killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for the driver who hit and killed Eduardo Lopez Escobedo on Sept. 14 on Case Road in Hendry County.

Troopers said the car was a white Toyota. If you know anything, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744 or leave an anonymous tip at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

The visitation for Escobedo will be held on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at LaBelle High School’s auditorium.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday.