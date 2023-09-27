Revisiting a Cape Coral couple nearly a year after Hurricane Ian

Cape Coral couple slept on a mattress on this pool table after Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: WINK News

In 2022, WINK News interviewed Marine Shore and Stephen Weir, her boyfriend, who were forced to sleep on their pool table for months after Hurricane Ian. One year later, they have come a long way.

“Losing everything that was the hardest. I don’t want to get upset, but…” said Shore. “Just what are we going to do?”

Last year, their home was totally different.

“Still rough, I mean, but I hope to get back to work next week. Get to sleep in my bed; we’ve been sleeping on the pool table,” said Weir.

After sleeping on a pool table for months, they’ve made progress.

“Our contractor friends had called up the next day after the storm said look at, I don’t care who calls you or what, so these friends of mine really need you first, and that’s what they did,” said Weir.

They’re grateful for how far they’ve come, but they are hopeful they won’t have to go through it again.

“I’m happy is beautiful, but it was a lot of work and a lot of stress. I mean, my boyfriend says he won’t do it again, if it happens again,” said Shore.