Tropical Storm Philippe forecast to weaken; Updates in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Philippe 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Wednesday’s advisory states Tropical Storm Philippe is moving toward the west at 12 mph.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days, according to NHC.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Meanwhile, The Weather Authority is also keeping an eye on a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. According to the NHC, it has a 90% chance of developing over the next seven days as of the 2 a.m. advisory.

It is located near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to some gradual development.

The Weather Authority will continue to update information regarding any tropical activity.