$338M in state funding announced for communities impacted by Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that $338 million in state funding has been awarded to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

These funds are tagged to assist with hurricane repairs and recovery efforts for schools, sheriff’s offices, fire stations, parks and recreation centers, roads, wastewater treatment plants, beach renourishment.

The funds will also assist local governments with revenue lost since the storm.

“My administration made a promise to cut through bureaucratic red tape and fill in gaps where federal funding ends for communities impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a statement released Thursday, on the anniversary of Hurricane Ian. “This $338 million in funding is going to make a difference as these communities are rebuilding.”

Just some of the funding includes:

$14 Million to Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District

$600,000 to the City of Fort Myers

$4.3 Million to Lee Memorial Health Systems

$51 Million to Lee County School Board

$8 Million to Sanibel Fire and Rescue District

$28 Million to the City of Sanibel

$51 Million to the City of Cape Coral

$1 Million to Captiva Erosion Prevention District

$350,000 to Captiva Fire Control District

“As we commemorate the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian, I am proud that our administration remains true to our promise,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez in the release. “The funds awarded will continue to help Floridians for the long-term.”

