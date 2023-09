Capitol riot suspect Christopher Worrell of Collier County. Credit: Shared with WINK News.

Christopher Worrell has been arrested by the FBI with the support of Collier County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

The FBI went to serve a warrant to his house, and he was inside. The FBI called Collier County Sherriff to assist in the arrest.

