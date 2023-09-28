Lee County School District denies teachers’ grievance

The school district of Lee County has denied the teachers union its grievance, saying it will not come up with more money for those teachers.

The district, Thursday, pointed to a letter sent to teachers ahead of the school year.

Three days before the start of school, Lee County Schools sent a letter to teachers saying the district had run out of esser funds, so it could not continue to pay teachers who cover extra classes extra money.

Teachers have been negotiating for higher pay during a series of meetings in recent weeks.

