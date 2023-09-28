Tropical Storm Philippe slows slightly; forecast to bring heavy rain throughout Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Philippe 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Thursday advisory states Tropical Storm Philippe is moving toward the west at 5 mph.

Little change in strength is forecast the next day or two, with slow weakening forecast this weekend, according to the NHC.

Philippe is forecast to produce one to three inches of rain across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and eastern Puerto Rico Friday through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Meanwhile, The Weather Authority is also keeping an eye on Invest 91L off the west coast of Africa. According to the NHC, it has a 90% chance of developing over the next seven days as of the 8 p.m. advisory.

It is located near the Cabo Verde Islands and producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to some gradual development.

The Weather Authority will continue to update information regarding any tropical activity.