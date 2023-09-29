CCSO release arrest report for man who dodged Jan. 6 Capitol violence sentencing court date

The FBI has arrested Christopher Worrell with the support of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Worrell had been wanted for violating conditions of release before sentencing on federal charges related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.

He was convicted in May on charges including obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting officers. He was due to be sentenced in August and faced 14 years in prison.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 15, after he failed to appear in court for his sentencing.

After more than a month as a fugitive, the FBI served a warrant at his house Thursday and found him inside.

Now, his wanted poster reads “Captured.”

In a release, the FBI reported agents “discovered the 52-year-old unconscious and immediately provided medical attention. Worrell was transferred to an area hospital where he remains at this time. In his residence, the FBI found night-vision goggles, $4,000 in cash, and survivalist gear.”

