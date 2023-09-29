City of Cape Coral hosts rally to give back to Ian victims

It’s been a tough year since Hurricane Ian. It seems that everywhere you look, someone is in need of something.

On Friday night, there was quite the turnout at the Cape Coral Together: Resilience Rally at the German American Social Club off Pine Island Road.

This event was created as an effort to give back after the storm and to remind people of how much they’ve overcome since Hurricane Ian.

Instead of paying an entry fee, people were asked by the City of Cape Coral to offer a helping hand to local non-profit organizations.

There was music, food, and fun, all for a good cause.

Non-profit organizations that benefited from the event: