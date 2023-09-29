More than $1 billion in Ian recovery funds delayed

Right now, $1.1 billion in Hurricane Ian relief funding is on hold.

The Lee County Recovery Task Force came together on Friday to talk about initiatives that target key portions of what is needed to recover.

They discussed pushing the deadline back to February to finalize the plans for how to use the grant money.

The group talked of ways to help people get what they need no matter where they live.

Lee County resident Marsha Ellis made her feelings known.

“I was disappointed to learn that the branch meetings will no longer be meeting in person and that the opportunity for the public to be involved and give comments,” Ellis said.

Living in unincorporated Lee County, she doesn’t know where she stands with the recovery efforts.

“We have the municipalities represented, we have the government agencies represented, but the average person, the construction workers, the teachers, the people who are working in agricultural areas out in this county, they are not here,” Ellis said.

The Lee County Recovery Task Force chairman Kevin Ruane said people like Ellis can still share their concerns.

“It comes as a byproduct of that municipality meetings. I think so task force meetings, I think it’s people looking at our website, resiliently and putting in the necessary initiatives,” Ruane said.

The question on everyone’s mind is how the $1.131 billion in federal funds is going to be spent for all the six municipalities with different needs.

But he has one that will help everyone no matter where they live.

“Providing water to the citizens of the county is essential, and we need to make sure we harden all the accessories and all the different entities that are helping us. The challenge, obviously, is the delegation,” Ruane said.

This is a top priority as we work towards recovery from Hurricane Ian in Lee County.

Above all target areas, task force members agreed that economic recovery is what every part of the county needs to focus on.

Each municipality is given until October to go over the initiatives drafted. Their next meeting is set for November.