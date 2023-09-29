PGA Tour Superstore opens at Coconut Point in Estero

A second PGA Tour Superstore is opening in Southwest Florida near the epicenter of hundreds of golf courses.

What used to be a Barnes & Noble bookstore at 23106 Fashion Drive at Coconut Point outdoor shopping center in Estero, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday as the nation’s 66th PGA Tour Superstore.

A line of customers is expected, as the store is giving away about $30,000 worth of merchandise and golf experiences. The store is also donating $15,000 to First Tee, a nonprofit that works to help build character in young players through golf.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.