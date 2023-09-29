Tropical Storm Rina moving slowly North; Philippe expected to drift through the weekend

The 11 a.m. cone for Tropical Storm Rina. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Friday advisory, Tropical Storm Rina is expected to continue a northwestward to west-northwestward motion, with a slight increase in forward speed over the next several days.

Rina is moving northwest near 6 mph, and maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph. Some gradual weakening is forecast throughout early next week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe continues moving toward the west, while moving at a slow westward or southwestward motion at 2 mph.

A gradual turn toward the west and northwest is forecast Sunday and Sunday night, NHC reports.

Philippe is forecast to produce one to three inches of rain across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico Friday through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days.

The Weather Authority will continue to update information regarding any tropical activity.