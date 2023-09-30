Rina moving W-NW; Philippe expected to drift through the weekend

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Saturday advisory, Tropical Storm Rina is expected to continue a northwestward to west-northwestward motion, with a slight increase in forward speed over the next several days.

Rina is moving west-northwest near 10 mph, and maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph. Some gradual weakening is forecast throughout early next week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe is moving toward the south-southwest, gaining some slight speed at 5 mph.

A gradual turn toward the west and northwest is forecast Sunday through the night, NHC reports.

Philippe is forecast to produce one to three inches of rain across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico Friday through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Continued slow strengthening is expected during the next few days.

The Weather Authority will continue to update information regarding any tropical activity.