Rina expected to dissipate while Philippe picks up speed

“Strong northwesterly shear continues to take a toll on Rina,” said meteorologists with the National Hurricane Center.

Their forecast stated, “(Rina) has been producing an area of deep convection overnight, but it is disorganized and located well southeast of the exposed center. Any convection that has occurred near the center during the past 12-18 hours has been very short-lived.”

Environmental conditions consisting of moderate to strong vertical wind shear and dry mid-level air should cause gradual weakening during the next day or two, according to the NHC.

Rina is forecast to become a remnant low later Sunday. It is moving northwestward at about 14 mph with 40 mph maximum sustained winds.

Philippe is moving a little faster toward the west overnight at 7 mph. Meteorologists expect a weak mid-level ridge to the northeast will begin to steer Philippe west-northwestward to northwestward by later Sunday, and that motion is expected to continue into Monday.

The new NHC track forecast is a little closer to the northern Leeward Islands.

But models show Philippe should experience vertical wind shear over the next several days, therefore, it isn’t expected to strengthen in the immediate future.