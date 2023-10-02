Spooky season begins in Southwest Florida with Halloween events

The spooky season starts in October. Here are some Halloween events happening in Southwest Florida …
- Hosted by Wonder Gardens
- Oct. 5 – Oct. 28
- 27180 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs
The Haunted Walk: Dead by Dawn
- Calusa Nature Center and the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau
- Every weekend of October beginning Oct. 6
- 3450 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers
- Hosted by Naples Zoo
- Oct. 13, 14, 15, 16
- 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples
- Hosted by Zoomers Southwest Florida Running & Triathlon Club
- Oct. 21
- Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, North Port
Fall Festival & Haunted Nights
- Hosted by Springtime Adventure Park
- Oct. 21 – 22
- 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, North Fort Myers
- Hosted by the City of Cape Coral
- Oct. 27
- Cape Coral City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.
For more fall events go to Gulfshore Life.