Spooky season begins in Southwest Florida with Halloween events

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:

The spooky season starts in October. Here are some Halloween events happening in Southwest Florida …

Halloween Nights

  • Hosted by Wonder Gardens
  • Oct. 5 – Oct. 28
  • 27180 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs

The Haunted Walk: Dead by Dawn

  • Calusa Nature Center and the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau
  • Every weekend of October beginning Oct. 6
  • 3450 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers

Boo at the Zoo

  • Hosted by Naples Zoo
  • Oct. 13, 14, 15, 16
  • 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples

Trick or Trot 5k Trail Run

  • Hosted by Zoomers Southwest Florida Running & Triathlon Club 
  • Oct. 21
  • Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, North Port

Fall Festival & Haunted Nights

  • Hosted by Springtime Adventure Park
  • Oct. 21 – 22
  • 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, North Fort Myers

Trunk or Treat

  • Hosted by the City of Cape Coral
  • Oct. 27
  • Cape Coral City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

For more fall events go to Gulfshore Life.

