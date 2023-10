Powerball and Mega Million tickets are on display. Credit: WINK

The Powerball lottery has reached $1.04 billion, crossing the fourth-place highest prize threshold in Powerball history.

The lottery prize increase follows the Saturday evening drawing, where no winning ticket was named after the six white balls 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and the red Powerball 22 was called.

The lottery prize ranks as the game’s second-largest prize of 2023.

The next lottery drawing will take place on Monday evening.