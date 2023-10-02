Tropical Storm Philippe could bring heavy rain and flooding Northern Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Philippe 8 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m., Monday advisory, Tropical Storm Philippe is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph.

A northwestward motion is expected to resume later Monday through early Tuesday.

A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast to occur by late Tuesday, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday, NHC reports.

The center of Philippe is expected to pass near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands later today and tonight.

The maximum sustained winds continue to be near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Current models suggest little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, but Philippe could begin to intensify more significantly around the middle of the week.

The Weather Authority will keep you updated regarding Tropical Storm Philippe developments.