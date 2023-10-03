Charlotte County Skunk Ape hunt promotes tourism, interest in parks

As part of a plan to attract visitors to Charlotte County and its parks, the county’s parks and natural resources divisions are thinking a bit outside the box by hosting a hunt for a mythical creature that has become a part of Florida folklore over the years.

Jason Thompson, a scientist with the county’s land management team, said the Florida Skunk Ape is purportedly a cousin to Bigfoot, or sasquatch.

The campaign, where visitors at the county’s more than 60 parks will be on the lookout for pink Skunk Ape paw prints on trees, began Oct. 1 and continues throughout the month. Thompson and his creative team designed the event to encourage local and visiting families, as well as fans of the mythical creature to explore the parks.

