FILE – A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday, Nov. 2, Powerball drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Monday night drawing for the Powerball was met with no winners, as the prize raised to an astonishing $1.2 billion, the third highest in the history of Powerball.

The numbers drawn were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the red Powerball 5.

According to the Powerball website, this is the first time in Powerball game history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday night.