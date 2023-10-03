WINK News

TS Philippe brings tropical storm conditions throughout the Leeward Islands

Writer: Nicholas Karsen, Rachel Murphy
Tropical Storm Philippe 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m., Tuesday advisory, Tropical Storm Philippe is bringing heavy rains and flash flooding throughout the Northern Windward Islands and Leeward Islands,

the government of Antigua has issued a tropical storm warning for Barbuda, Antigua and Anguilla due to Tropical Storm Philippe.

A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast to occur by late Tuesday, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday.

The strongest winds and heaviest rains will likely occur in the islands to the south of the center, according to the NHC.

The maximum sustained winds continue to be near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Current models suggest little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, but Philippe could begin to intensify more significantly around the middle of the week.

The Weather Authority will keep you updated regarding Tropical Storm Philippe developments.

