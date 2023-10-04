Thieves targeting parked cars at fitness centers in Collier County

Thieves are targeting cars parked outside fitness studios with one-hour classes. Collier County deputies are saying more than a dozen smash-and-grab car break-ins were reported in Collier County in one month.

There were 13 vehicle break-ins from Aug. 22 to Sept. 25, and all but one happened outside fitness studios offering hour-long classes.

“They’re looking into vehicles looking to see if any of the items are left in plain sight like cell phones, wallets, purses. And if it is they come over with the device have smashed the window and then take the items,” said Lieutenant Tom Orr from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to hide their valuables, lock their car and take their keys.

“If you’re going to the gym, take your valuables with you into the gym, and bring a backpack. Most gyms have lockers, so keep them in the locker,” said Lieutenant Orr.

The sheriff’s office wants people to hear a simple message to stay safe.

“We need you to partner with us and take those comments, safety practices, and to the people that are coming over here and taking advantage of our citizens. Just know that you’re in Collier County, we’re out here in force,” said Lieutenant Orr.

A string of care break-ins were reported in Cape Coral on Tuesday. So, remember to keep your valuables safe by taking them with you or hide them in your car.