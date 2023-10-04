TS Philippe brings tropical storm conditions to U.S. Virgin Islands

Tropical Storm Philippe 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m., Wednesday advisory, Tropical Storm Philippe is forecast to bring heavy rains and flash flooding across portions of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The center of Philippe will continue to move away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today. Philippe will then approach Bermuda Thursday night and Friday.

Philippe is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, but some gradual intensification could occur after that time, NHC states.

The strongest winds and heaviest rains will likely occur in the islands to the south of the center, according to the NHC.

The maximum sustained winds continue to be near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Philippe is forecast to bring four to eight inches of rain, with a potential of reaching a maximum of 12 inches.

The Weather Authority will keep you updated regarding Tropical Storm Philippe developments.