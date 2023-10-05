Naples City Council could terminate Public Arts Advisory Committee

Naples City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday in favor of the first reading of an ordinance that would dissipate the city’s Public Art Advisory Committee and transfer its responsibility to the Community Services Advisory Board.

The committee was created to encourage public art through development. New businesses seeking to display art outside their buildings first had to receive approval from the city’s Design Review Board, followed by Public Arts Advisory approval before it reached Council.

In 2019, Council approved the committee’s recommendation to adopt a Public Art Master Plan with the goal of guiding the future of public art and reflecting the character of the city. The 24-page document was never officially approved by Council.

