Repairs to Charlotte Sports Park near completion

Charlotte County officials took a walk-through Wednesday to see the renovation and repair work going on at Charlotte Sports Park.

The repairs are currently on track for completion prior to Tampa Bay Rays spring training, county Communications Manager Brian Gleason said.

It will mark the return of the Rays, whose 2023 season ended Wednesday at the hands of the Texas Rangers in the American League Wild Card Series, after a year’s absence following damage to the Port Charlotte ballpark from Hurricane Ian.

