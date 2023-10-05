Three arrests, three months after anti-illegal immigration legislation took effect

WINK News has learned that three individuals have been arrested under Florida’s stringent immigration law, SB 1718. This law, which came into effect in July, has generated protests across the state.

Under the law, authorities have the power to arrest anyone who knowingly and willfully transports individuals without legal immigration status, but the specific penalties depend on the outcomes of legal proceedings.

WINK News obtained arrest reports from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which reveal that all three cases happened in August and involved Mexican and Honduran nationals who were charged with the crime of transporting illegal immigrants into the state. The penalties for these individuals range from fines to felony charges.

SB 1718 has gained recognition as one of the toughest anti-illegal immigration laws in the United States. It introduced significant changes to employment practices, healthcare, and penalties related to human smuggling. Critics are concerned about the law’s vagueness and its potential to promote racial profiling. Supporters argue that it serves as a deterrent to illegal immigration.

