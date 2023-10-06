Emaciated pit bull leads to Port Charlotte man facing animal cruelty charges

Michael Mings mugshot. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Warning: This story contains images some readers may find disturbing.

A Port Charlotte man is facing torture and animal cruelty charges after deputies discovered his pit bull was bone-thin thanks to an anonymous tip.

According to Charlotte County Animal Control, Michael Dwayn Mings, 36, had a female pit bull mix named Roxy just over a year old that was so emaciated it weighed 13.6 pounds. Bone-thin looking dog. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL

According to the Gulf Coast Humane Society, if healthy, smaller breeds of pit bull mixes would weigh between 35 and 40 pounds. However, if Roxy is a pit bull mix that is on the larger side, a standard healthy weight is between 65 and 70 pounds.

The skeletal-looking dog was transported to the Animal Welfare League in mid-April. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL

Authorities tried to contact Mings multiple times, leaving voicemails and hangers on his door but never got a response.

Mings was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Sept. 30, with a scheduled first court appearance on Oct. 1.

Mings’s bond has been set at $5,000.

WINK News contacted the Animal Welfare League for comment but wouldn’t answer questions regarding Roxy’s condition.