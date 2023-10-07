Adaptive Sports and Recreation Day at FGCU

Lake Como, near student housing at FGCU (CREDIT: WINK News)

Florida Gulf Coast University is hosting its annual Adaptive Sports and Recreation Day.

It’s a family fun day for people of all ages, with activities adaptive to any disability, including baseball, basketball and waterskiing. Adaptive Sports and Rec Day Map and Schedule (CREDIT: FGCU)

“They have such great abilities. We always focus on disability, but it’s really about their abilities. And bringing people together, and then bringing people together with our students. There’s tons of volunteers out here that are students, and making them just realize that we all just enjoy each other, we enjoy playing together,” said Ellen Donald. Donald is part of the FGCU Physical Therapy Program and Golisano Developmental Disability Initiative.

FGCU Alumni Lauren Horowitz participated in the university’s first Adaptive Sports and Rec day in 2009.

“Brings back so many memories, so many good memories, some unknown memories of the human, you walk on this campus. The little ones or current students participating in these activities that brings joy, acceptance, camaraderie. I have a mild case of cerebral palsy. I’m able to adaptively get out and enjoy just like everybody else,” said Horowitz.