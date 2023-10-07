FEMA hurricane assistance now available to Charlotte County

Recovering from hurricane damage just got a lot easier. Charlotte County has been added to the Hurricane Idalia major disaster declaration.

READ MORE: Punta Gorda experiencing flooding after Hurricane Idalia

This means Charlotte County residents who have been affected by Hurricane Idalia can now apply to FEMA for individual assistance and debris removal.

According to Charlotte County, the deadline to apply for individual assistance is Oct. 30.

Here are some ways to apply:

1. Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

2. Use the FEMA App for mobile devices

3. Call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362

Click here for more information about Charlotte County Emergency Management.