Roads closed and police escort for annual Fly Your Bra Ride

Three Oaks Parkway (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

You may see a little more traffic than usual for a Saturday morning in Naples.

Bikers are participating in the annual ‘Fly Your Bra’ Ride, which raises money and awareness to help people battling breast cancer.

Drivers can expect delays on major Collier County roadways and intersections, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Participants will make their way from Lee County into downtown Naples from Thee Oaks Parkway/Livingston Road. They will then turn right onto Immokalee Road. From Immokalee Road participants will travel the following route: left turn on Googlette-Frank Road, right turn on U.S. 41.

The path continues onto Fifth Avenue South, a left turn on Third Street South, U-turn at 15th Avenue South, right turn on Fifth Avenue South, left turn on Goodlette-Frank Road, left turn on Immokalee Road, right turn on Vanderbilt Drive, and left turn on Bonita Beach Road into Lee County.

Collier County’s Motor Unit will be assisting the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in providing a police escort for the participants. The event will last from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.