Cassie Smith (5/16/04) and Janiya Wingate (6/23/04) (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Two women were arrested by Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an altercation at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Fort Myers.

According to detectives, the 19-year-old victim was, “battered by several customers during the altercation.”

Authorities found probable cause to arrest 19-year-olds Cassie Smith and Janiya Wingate. The investigation remains active.