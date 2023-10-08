A day of fun and friendly competition at the Protected Harbor Outdoor Olympics

An annual and beloved tradition returns as about thirty athletes showcased their strengths at the Protected Harbor Outdoor Olympics.

These athletes participated in team activities and individual competitions such as shooting hoops and cornhole.

“People with disabilities are looked at what they can’t do. So we really want to say hey look at us look at what we can do,” God’s Protected Harbor CEO Sean McLaughin said.

It also gave these athletes the opportunity to be cheered on.

“We’re looking at a population that most of the time is over looked,” McLaughin said. “When you talk about people want superpowers, and I always see people say oh I want to be invisible. This is an invisible population. Nobody here wants to be invisible. They want to be celebrated.”