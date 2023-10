Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Florida Senator Rick Scott addressed the attacks in Israel with concern for Americans. These evil Iranian-backed Hamas attacks are horrific.



Floridians with knowledge of any American in need of help, please contact my casework team ASAP. https://t.co/4YmB1rEhyc — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) October 8, 2023

Scott said in a post, “Floridians with knowledge of any American in need of help, please contact my casework team ASAP.”

The senator isn’t the only one in Southwest Florida concerned about the crisis in Israel. First Naples Church is holding a special time to pray on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.