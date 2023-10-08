SWFL High School Football: Week 7

For Week 7 of the high school football season, our WINK News Game of the Week brings us to South Fort Myers as the Wolfpack host Barron Collier.
Thursday Scores:
Canterbury 15 at Glades Day 19
Friday Scores:
Naples 63 at Palmetto Ridge 0
Bishop Verot 36 at Tampa Jesuit 29
Lehigh 6 at Sebring 49
Gulf Coast 42 at Cypress Lake 0
Charlotte 7 at North Fort Myers 6
Cape Coral 3 at East Lee County 34
Ida Baker 14 at Island Coast 35
Immokalee 42 at Okeechobee 22
Riverdale 0 at Port Charlotte 62
Gateway 28 at Bonita Springs 21
First Baptist 42 at Wekiva 35
Bayshore 14 at North Port 37
Florida Christian 6 at St. John Neumann 45
DeSoto 0 at Ridge Community 47
ECS 51 at Gateway Charter 0
Clewiston 12 at Cardinal Newman 63
Aubrey Rogers 10 at SFCA 27
Bradenton Christian 74 at Marco Island Academy 0
LaBelle 34 at Bridgeport Academy 6