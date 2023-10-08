WINK News

SWFL High School Football: Week 7

Author: Zach Oliveri
For Week 7 of the high school football season, our WINK News Game of the Week brings us to South Fort Myers as the Wolfpack host Barron Collier.

Thursday Scores:

Canterbury 15 at Glades Day 19

Friday Scores:

Naples 63 at Palmetto Ridge 0

Bishop Verot 36 at Tampa Jesuit 29

Lehigh 6 at Sebring 49

Gulf Coast 42 at Cypress Lake 0

Charlotte 7 at North Fort Myers 6

Cape Coral 3 at East Lee County 34

Ida Baker 14 at Island Coast 35

 Immokalee 42 at Okeechobee 22

Riverdale 0 at Port Charlotte 62

Gateway 28 at Bonita Springs 21 

First Baptist 42 at Wekiva 35

Bayshore 14  at North Port 37

Florida Christian 6  at St. John Neumann 45

DeSoto 0 at Ridge Community 47

ECS 51  at Gateway Charter 0

Clewiston 12 at Cardinal Newman 63

Aubrey Rogers 10 at SFCA 27

Glades Day 19 at Canterbury 15

Bradenton Christian 74 at Marco Island Academy 0

LaBelle 34 at Bridgeport Academy 6

