A white vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Credit: WINK

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a car crash involving a pedestrian, early Monday morning.

FMPD reports that the crash happened on US-41 at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Cleveland Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

The southbound lane of traffic is currently closed while FMPD clears the crash site.

The details of the crash are currently being investigated.

