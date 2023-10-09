Potential tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico and how it may impact SWFL

The 11 a.m. Monday digital rendering of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center, a small area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico about 100 miles north of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, has displayed some thunderstorm activity.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory, the NHC reports that it has a 20% chance of forming into a tropical system.

The WINK News Weather Authority predicts that this disturbance will bring rain showers to Southwest Florida throughout the later parts of the week, starting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC forecast this will have an 80% develop into a tropical depression.

WINK News will update upon further developments in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.