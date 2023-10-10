Captiva Cruises celebrates return of Lady Chadwick after Hurricane Ian repairs

A little more than a year after Hurricane Ian damaged Captiva Cruises’ flagship boat, the Lady Chadwick has returned to its fleet.

Captiva Cruises celebrated the return of the 65-foot-long boat that can accommodate 148 passengers Tuesday with a ride from McCarthy’s Marina, 11401 Andy Rosse Lane on Captiva Island, to Cabbage Key.

Bob Rando co-owns Captiva Cruises with his wife, Jenny Rando, and Brad and Leslie Junghans. They also operate from the Pink Elephant Dock on Boca Grande.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.