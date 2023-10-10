Charlotte County struggles to keep pace with permit applications

Heavy thunderstorm approaching traffic bridge connecting Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte over Peace River. Bad weather conditions for driving during rainy season in Florida.

Due to an increasing number of people moving to Charlotte County and the need for more workers, the county is a week behind on issuing permits, Community Development Director Ben Bailey said.

Appearing before the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Bailey said the county issued 47,775 storm-related permits, and of those, 32,325 were for roofs and 3,388 were for screen enclosures.

He said the county seeks to employ more permit techs, plans examiners and building inspectors to help keep pace with the demand for building permits that has not abated since Hurricane Ian.

