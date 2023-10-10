Updated concept for Jaycee Park redesign in Cape Coral

Jaycee Park redesign plans. Credit: The City of Cape Coral

Neighbors are fighting for Jaycee Park to be left alone, but the city of Cape Coral wants to redesign the park.

There are shade trees along the shoreline, a walking path and canopy covered seating options at both ends of the park. Jaycee Park concept redesigns. Credit: The City of Cape Coral

The new concept also shifts the North and South parking lot to the West. People coming to the park will be able to enjoy a pavilion with a grill and your furry friends will have cooling stations. Jaycee Park concept redesigns. Credit: The City of Cape Coral

The city came up with the updated concept after people in the community disapproved about the last plan in September, which included pavilions, food trucks and a bandshell.