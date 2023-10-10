WINK News

Locals puzzled by Fort Myers Beach clock detail

Clock
Fort Myers Beach Town Square clock was unveiled Thursday morning. Credit: WINK

Many WINK News viewers have been reaching out about the Fort Myers Beach clock in Times Square, specifically about the number four.

A lot of people said it’s the incorrect Roman numeral.

Instead of it being the Roman numeral IV, it’s four I’s.

WINK reached out to the company that made the clock, and they said that’s how some clocks with Roman numeral dials are made.

This isn’t anything new, though. It’s documented that many other clocks also use the four I’s.

Below are a few examples of these clocks:

round wall clock
Photo by Steve Johnson on Pexels.com
close up photo of clock
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com

