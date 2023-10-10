Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Naples woman

Racine Raphael Credit: The Office of the State Attorney

A man has been sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the second-degree murder of a Naples woman.

On March 14, 2023, the woman’s family asked a friend to check on the victim because they had not heard from her.

The victim was found beaten to death on the laundry room floor at her Golden Gate Estates home.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and started an investigation.

The investigation determined that 71-year-old Racine Raphael hit the victim with his fists and a metal bar. He had also stomped and kicked her.

He fled before law enforcement arrived.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. A few days later, he was pulled over for a traffic stop in Glades County.

Raphael admitted to the crime during an interview with law enforcement.