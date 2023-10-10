Naples mayoral candidate attracts City Council candidates

Gary Price, the former City Council member and vice mayor of Naples who is running to be mayor of the city, has convinced a couple of other citizens to join him in seeking seats on the Council.

“I’ve been seeking some City Council candidates to be on a slate with me, and it’s not a slate of people that are going to vote the same way,” Price said. “It’s a slate of people that have strong ties to this community for a long time—30 years—and they’ve never been in office. They’ve never even wanted to be in office.”

Price isn’t revealing the prospective candidates yet, but he said they have recognizable names and are independent thinkers who won’t be voting with him in a block, but rather will represent the interests of the people.

