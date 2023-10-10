‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse sears across parts of U.S. Saturday

The annual solar eclipse, nicknamed a ‘ring of fire,’ will be passing over parts of the United States on Saturday, Oct. 14.

While Southwest Florida will experience about 60% sun obscurity, we will not be in its path. The eclipse can be viewed in parts of Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas.

If you plan on witnessing this astral phenomenon, you should take safety into account. According to NASA, “The Sun is never completely blocked by the Moon during an annular solar eclipse. Therefore, during an annular eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing.”

NASA advises using solar viewing glasses or ‘eclipse’ glasses, which can be bought from multiple suppliers online.