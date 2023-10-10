SWFL Crime Stoppers search for driver accused of stealing a trailer and golf carts

CREDIT: SWFL CRIMESTOPPERS

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in finding an old Chevy Silverado with a sticker on the left back window involved in the theft of a trailer and golf carts.

The driver is accused of stealing the trailer and two golf carts at the Orange Harbor Mobile Home Resort in Fort Myers on Oct. 4.

If you happen to see any of these vehicles driving around, give SWFL Crime Stoppers a call at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.