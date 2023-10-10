Potential tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico and how it may impact SWFL

digital graphic of the potential Tropical Developments. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center, a small area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico about 100 miles north of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, has displayed some thunderstorm activity.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, the NHC reports that it has a 30% chance of forming into a tropical system.

the system is forecast to produce gale-force winds over portions of the northern Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday, and potentially heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast by the latter portion of this week.

The WINK News Weather Authority predicts that this disturbance will bring rain showers to Southwest Florida throughout the later parts of the week, starting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC forecast this will have an 80% develop into a tropical depression.

WINK News will update upon further developments in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.