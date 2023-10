Scene of the bomb threat at Target. CREDIT: WINK News

A teenager has been arrested in relation to the Target bomb threat that happened Sept. 12 on Dynasty Drive in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, an investigation by detectives determined the threat originated from Lehigh Acres.

A search warrant executed at the teen’s home led to their arrest.

The teen was arrested Wednesday and faces charges including threatening to bomb and false report bomb explosive weapon of mass destruction.