Man taken out of Cape Coral Council Chambers by police

A commotion erupted when a committee presented the latest version of the Jaycee Park redesign at the City of Cape Coral Council Chambers.

A man took a seat Wednesday morning during the committee meeting and sat with his back to the council. It was enough to bring some action from city police in the chambers.

When two officers approached the man, he refused to move. They then tried to put his arms behind his back, and he struggled against them.

Some attending the meeting began yelling or sounding agitated, but the two officers were able to walk him out, locked into his arms.

There were chants of “shame on you” directed out the council regarding the redesign of the park that the public has long been protesting.

There have been two proposals so far for redoing Jaycee Park, and evidently, there hasn’t been a consensus reached.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.