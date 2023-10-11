Collier Commissioners postpone vote on CubeSmart self-storage facility near Golden Gate City

A vote on a proposed three-story CubeSmart self-storage facility at the intersection of 13th Avenue Southwest and Collier Boulevard near Golden Gate City was postponed Tuesday after more than two hours of discussion and public comment.

The 5.5-acre land zoned for estates is adjacent to two Florida Power & Light substations, which applicant Shamrock Builders Inc. deemed unsuitable for residential properties. The developers are seeking to amend the county’s growth management plan to allow the land to be used only for self storage.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.