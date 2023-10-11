SWFL man’s family stuck in Gaza Strip

A local father is calling for a cease-fire because he said his daughter, son-in-law, and their five children are trapped in the Gaza Strip.

John Rauschenberg, from Bonita Springs, said his daughter and her family went to Gaza to visit her husband’s family’s olive tree farm.

Now, he’s frantic because they are trapped in a war zone with no way out.

Israel has sealed off the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by Hamas, and at the same time, is bombarding the place, all in response to the terror strike launched against Israel Saturday morning.

Rauschenberg wants what he calls a “humanitarian” ceasefire to allow all foreign nationals to leave.

Rauschenberg said his son-in-law is a British citizen, and his loved ones are just farmers.

He said that so far, no one in the Biden administration or any of our local congressmen has answered his calls and emails.