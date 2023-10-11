WINK News

The Toy Vault stores luxury cars, boats, RVs in south Fort Myers

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
The Toy Vault, which is finishing construction off U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers, has opened and reached 40% occupancy, with repercussions from Hurricane Ian both helping and hindering the new business’ efforts.  

Cara Siciliano serves as the broker for the self-storage concept, which has a combined 135,000 square feet of space, after her husband bought the land at 17875 S. Tamiami Trail about a decade ago. It stayed vacant as they pondered what to do with it. 

