Tropical Storm Sean has formed in the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Sean 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Sean has formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean.

Sean is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, with a west-northwestward to northwestward motion forecast during the rest of the week, NHC states.

Satellite intensity estimates indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

The NHC reports that the storm is not likely to strengthen throughout the remainder of the week.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave just offshore of west Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some gradual development is possible as the current 20% chance of further development.

The Weather Authority will keep you updated regarding Tropical Storm Sean and other developments in the Atlantic.